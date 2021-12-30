LETTER: Rural crescent data center debate should focus on local history

The arguments over possibly industrializing the rural crescent, including the potential tax revenue from data centers versus agribusiness and other kinds of growth, are necessary debates, but for the Prince William Digital Gateway proposal specifically, is that really the core issue?
This request for a comprehensive plan amendment proposes a massive data center complex that would run adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park. In the park superintendent’s official comments regarding this potentiality, he notes, “Not all areas where soldiers fought and died are within the park boundary.” He also indicates that there are “five historic cemeteries located within the application corridor” and that “ … [in] at least one … are the graves of Civil War casualties. … The application does not recognize an additional documented Civil War burial ground … that may still contain soldier remains. It is likely that additional unmarked graves exist within the subject area.”
As Americans, we have a responsibility to protect our nation’s history, especially its casualties. Innovation Park and hundreds of other acres have already been approved for data centers, so why defile hallowed ground?
Instead, let us define ourselves and our values through our support of historic preservation and our respect for the dead, most especially those who were sacrificed in war.
It is not necessary to be against data centers to reject the Prince William Digital Gateway proposal. It is not even necessary to believe in protecting the rural crescent to fight this project. It is only necessary to recognize the sanctity of hallowed ground and the responsibilities of being its stewards.
Bridget Bell
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.