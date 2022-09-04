The proper mix of public and commercial tax contributions is essential to the financial health of Prince William County and is of great importance to me as it should be for all the taxpayers in our area.
The proper balance between residential properties and business properties will make the tax burden fairer for residents to share and provide jobs with shorter commutes and other possible benefits.
The proposed Prince William Digital Gateway would be a great help in restoring balance to what is today an imbalance in tax revenues -- with more residential properties and not enough business properties – in our county.
We could use more high-tech jobs in Prince William County, and the Prince William Digital Gateway can deliver them.
Let’s all support that.
Edwin Lopacki
Manassas
