LETTER: Rising COVID-19 cases should delay rural crescent meetings, decisions

  • Updated
Letter to the editor

Cases of COVID are spiking, and experts say it is likely to remain that way for a six to eight weeks. During this same time frame, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors likely will hold critical meetings related to rezoning the “rural crescent” to allow a data center alley of more than 2,000 acres of new data centers. 

Citizens of Prince William County are just trying to get through the day dealing with the pandemic. It's difficult for them to come out to town halls or other meetings to discuss or protest this project. 

In addition, the area that is most affected, the Gainesville District, does not even have a voting representative on the board at this time. 

For all these reasons, and given that this is a land-use change that will have enormous watershed and other environmental repercussions, the right thing for the board of county supervisors to do is to stop the data center express train and defer this decision until 2023 or 2024 when the citizens of this county can truly be involved.

Ally Stoeger

Gainesville

