I applaud Peter Cary’s thorough analysis of the recently released targeted industry land-needs analysis from Camoin Associates in your June 23 edition. Advocates and opponents of data center development will try to cherry-pick aspects they believe will support their case, so it’s extremely helpful to have it all laid bare.
My main gripe is with the land availability section, which does little more than parrot back false and subjective assertions from county officials that have been repeatedly disproven. As reporter Peter Cary wrote: “Two-thirds of [the report’s] cited references are Prince William County land-use studies, and the first listed reference is the controversial May 2021 Data Center Market Viability Review prepared by the economic development office.”
One finer point that may be lost on some readers is the concept of floor area ratio or FAR. The Camoin report based its projected buildout capacity on an assumed FAR of 0.2. But the average FAR (density) of most recently approved data center projects in the county is closer to 0.5. The article states that if a more realistic FAR assumption was used “the county’s [current] buildout capacity in square feet would be doubled.”
So, by approving the Prince William Digital Gateway, we could be developing data center capacity in excess of what the market can support. Are we really going to wreak such extensive environmental havoc to build white elephants?
The correct answer hasn’t changed. Develop data centers in the designated overlay district and resist the contrived arguments of financially conflicted proponents for unnecessary and irresponsible development.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
