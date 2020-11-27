I am writing in response to the article titled Virginia leaders seek input on Lee statue replacement in U.S. Capitol, published on Nov. 16, 2020.
I believe that the replacement of statues commemorating Confederate generals is long overdue. This is an opportunity to acknowledge those who have been oppressed throughout American history and give them the recognition they deserve. There are many groups that are more than deserving a statue dedicated to them.
The statue should represent those who have not had the privilege of being white. A statue of Pocahontas would honor Native American women and men who faced mass genocide at the hands of settlers who arrived in Virginia. These people owned this land before we knew it existed, yet we stripped them of their culture.
Another great candidate listed is Maggie L. Walker, for the African American women and men who face racism to this day in the United States.
It is important that this statue depicts a woman to acknowledge the sexism they have faced and portray a female who shows how women helped the progression of our country. Even after African American men were granted the right to vote, women still had to fight for suffrage to have a say in the country they supported and helped build.
It is important to acknowledge the many different layers of oppression that one can face, and that they are just a much a part of Virginian history as the white men who had oppressed them.
Jordan Scheerle
Gainesville
