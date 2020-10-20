I have known Congressman Rob Wittman for years, and he works tirelessly to ensure that the readiness of our nation’s military, to improve our capabilities, and to have overmatch over any adversary.
His opponent, Qasim Rashid, on the other hand, referred to the rebuilding of our military under President Trump as a “massive—and unnecessary—increase in defense spending." To consider limiting our defense budget in this era of renewed great power competition is short-sighted, foolhardy and dangerous.
Congressman Wittman is a bipartisan leader on House Armed Services Committee. We need members of Congress who support a strong military, ensuring our national security, not those who support radical members or agendas of their party, especially given the current security environment.
I am concerned by Rashid’s tweets about America's foreign policy and our military. His lack of respect is startling. Rashid needs to stand by his words and not hide from them now that he's getting pushback for his radical positions. He wasn't ashamed of his tweets back then; he shouldn't be now that they are being questioned by Congressman Wittman.
I support Congressman Rob Wittman. He also strongly supports veterans’ needs, advocating tirelessly for better facilities and services available to all veterans in Virginia and to recognize all those who have and continue to serve.
Doug Morrison
Gainesville
