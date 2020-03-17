Removing the ban of various welfare programs such as that of cash and food assistance for those who have felony drug charges is long overdue.
Prisons are supposed to rehabilitate criminals into society as law-abiding citizens. However, the rehabilitative nature of the Virginia prison and justice system is nonexistent, as having a criminal record makes life almost impossible and receiving aid unattainable.
The prison system and various state legislation make it difficult for these individuals, and oftentimes they can be seen as “lazy” by others in the community.
The fact of the matter is that the various policies and systems not only set these individuals up to fail but also decide measures such as who eats and who does not.
In reality, it is actually cheaper to give these people assistance with money and food as opposed to continuing the cycle of incarceration.
The continuing punishment of these individuals extends generations, as these individuals’ children often will not eat if their parents don’t. Government policies that have continuously punished the formerly incarcerated have long stood as barriers to forward progress for a vast majority of cities and populations. Hopefully, the end of the ban is a move in the right direction.
Kriscel Berrum
Dumfries
