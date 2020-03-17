I am writing in response to the article, "Virginia legislature passes bill that removes race requirement in marriage records," published March 3.
I am very happy to see this bill that bans the requirement of people to disclose their race on their marriage record has passed.
Seeing this bill being passed reminded me that Virginia, along with other states, are still haunted by Jim Crow laws that passed so long ago. Some of these laws have been removed, but some like this are still in place, showing Virginia’s ugly past.
Passing this bill shows that we are addressing laws that were influenced by racial discrimination and led to racial segregation.
Having to put down your race is unnecessary to be married and should not be a requirement for anything. It puts discrimination into something that is meant to be loving and sacred between two people, and their race is not relevant at any point.
I fully support the passing of this bill and I hope that for any more Jim Crow laws that are still present in Virginia to be removed to get rid of this stain in Virginia’s history.
Joshua Brooks
Woodbridge
