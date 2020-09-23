I would urge my fellow Virginians to vote yes on Amendment 1, which would establish a commission to redistrict Virginia’s congressional and legislative districts.
It is not perfect, but it is a hell of lot better than allowing the General Assembly to draw their own legislative districts and to draw the congressional districts for partisan advantage. The current system is sort of like allowing the fox to guard the chicken house.
Henry Foresman
Woodbridge
