I support the recall of Prince William County Supervisor Peter Candland so representation can be restored to the Gainesville District voters on the most important issue facing their area, which is rezoning Pageland Lane for data centers.
It is not enough for Candland to just recuse himself, because his vote is not needed to approve the project. The voters need to weigh in on this issue directly. Candland refuses to resign, because he wants to block the voters from having a say.
The following information is not in the recall petition but is available from public records and statements: Candland purchased his home and 5.7 acres on Livia Drive in 2017 for $680,000. Reportedly, the data center developer is willing to pay $900,000 per acre, which means Candland will have a $5 million cash out. I do not know if he is just lucky, or if this was his plan all along.
In 2019, Candland led the effort to approve the Gainesville Crossing data centers, a development bordered by Interstate 66, U.S. 29 and University Boulevard. It was approved at the supervisors’ Dec. 10, 2019, meeting, the last one before the Democrats took control of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in January 2020.
The board, including Candland, voted 7-1 vote to approve this project and not to wait for additional information on power requirements, which was a major concern about this project. This approval has been mentioned several times by the Pageland Lane-area landowners as the triggering event convincing them to try to sell their land for data centers.
Candland put in motion the process that would allow his big payout, so please sign the petition to recall Candland and restore your voice.
Mike Katchmeric
Gainesville
