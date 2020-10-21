Sen. Mark Warner has served as Virginia’s governor and two six-year terms in the U.S. Senate. He is running for a third term on Nov. 3.
He is known as an outstanding senator who brings both sides of the aisle together to address problems. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment is his service as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he served for the past three years and led the Senate’s analysis of the President Trump’s involvement with Russia and Ukraine. He led an outstanding review of one of our nation’s most critical issues.
Sen. Warner’s many accomplishments are in health care, service to military families and strengthening our economy during the current recession. He was a leader in addressing our massive economic problems in the aftermath of COVID-19. These stimulus bills were written to serve individuals, small businesses, large businesses, hospitals and public health, federal safety nets, local governments and public education.
Sens. Warner and Tim Kaine have worked closely to address Virginia’s problems. They sponsored legislation for workers’ protections with the re-opening of federal offices during the COVID pandemic. They also sponsored legislation to provide a $20 million grant for Hampton University to support Virginia’s workforce innovation program.
Sen. Warner has distinguished himself as a competent legislator who gets things done for Virginians and performs his duties with considerable integrity.
Kevin M. Raymond
Dale City
Senator Warner is laser focused on President Trump and neglects his constituents. He is a tired politician that needs to be fired!
