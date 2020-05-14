Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic Calendar. Every year, Muslims celebrate Ramadan by paying special focus on following the teachings of Islam.
The revelation of Holy Qur’an to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) started during this month. Muslims start Ramadan by waking up really early at dawn and eating a breakfast called Suhur. After that, they fast the whole day, which means they don’t eat or drink until sunset.
They break their fast by eating dates and drinking water. After fasting for 30 days, they celebrate Eid festival to mark the end of the month of Ramadan. Muslims celebrate it with special Eid prayers and by eating yummy foods, visiting friends and family and much more.
Ramadan is a special month full of blessings and an opportunity to do extra good deeds. It is also a time to pray as much as possible. Ramadan is also a time to give charity. Children fill their charity boxes with money for the needy or smile generously. Not to mention, they also get money as gift on Eid.
I hope that this information helped everyone learn about the Muslim holidays, Ramadan and Eid.
Rameen Noor
Age 7
Woodbridge
