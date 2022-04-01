Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims (with some exceptions) are required to fast during this whole month from dawn to sunset. God states in the Holy Quran:
“And when My servants ask thee about Me, say: ‘I am near. I answer the prayer of the supplicant when he prays to Me. So they should harken to Me and believe in Me, that they may follow the right way (2:187).
This verse explains that God is near and listens to us provided we also listen to Him by following His commandments in the form of worship of God through prayer and service to humanity. During Ramadan, both these broad categories of worship reach a pinnacle when Muslims fast and abstain from things that are otherwise lawful only for the sake of God, do special focus on worship through prayers and also try to do a lot of charity and community service.
Every year we pass through the spiritual exercise of Ramadan to regain our spiritual strength and be recharged for the rest of the year. In return, in the words of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) God has promised, “Fasting is for me and I am its reward”.
I attend Masroor Mosque in Manassas where every year Ramadan brings a memorable opportunity to bring together people of all backgrounds and faiths for an interfaith Iftar (breaking of the fast) dinner. I look forward to hopefully an in-person Interfaith Iftar dinner this time on Saturday, April 9 after virtual events during the last two years due to COVID 19. May the values such as empathy, sacrifice for each other, giving like kindred and mutual harmony for which Ramadan serves as a reminder brighten up our lives always.
Shehla Ahmad
Manassas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.