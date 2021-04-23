LETTER: Racism is a major issue

It would be an understatement to suggest that racism is not an issue. It exists now more than ever before. We see it, we hear about it, and unfortunately some experience it.
African Americans have been treated horribly because of their skin color. Middle Easterners, Arabs, or primarily any Muslim individuals, have been experiencing hatred due to the stigma of terrorism. Now Asians are being harassed due to the origins of the COVID-19 virus in China. Racism is a major issue.
The question is not as to when this will stop but rather what we need to do to change the mindset of those who only seem to see with their eyes, and not with their hearts.
If one were to truly look at the world, one will find many similar and like-minded people. You will notice the beauty of equality.
Islam is one religion that beautifully explains the concept that all of mankind is equal in the sight of God. If we are all one in front of God, then why can we not be one in front of each other?
Mehwish Pall
Woodbridge
Westerners of East Asian heritage have been increasingly verbally and/or physically assaulted during the last year, the perpetrators perhaps under some delusion their targets are willful creators/spreaders of Covid-19. Many have no Chinese lineage, though their assailants seem to not care, maybe due to a hateful perception that they're 'all the same'. Overlooked is that there's a good chance the assault victims came to the West to leave precisely that which so many Westerners currently dislike about some East Asian nation governances, especially that of China.
The unprovoked hatred can be even more intense if the target happens to be deemed professionally successful and/or has managed greater savings (etcetera), regardless of it all having been through hard work and/or thrift budgeting.
Sometimes the victim is a convenient political football or scapegoat. The current anti-Asian abuse brings to my mind the 2007-08 financial crisis, which resulted in the biggest, and perhaps the most culpably corrupt, mainstream U.S. bankers not being criminally indicted but rather given their multi-million-dollar performance bonuses via taxpayer-funded bailout. Yet, the feds, in a classical cowardly move, only charged some high-level staff with a relatively small-potatoes Chinese-American community bank as a figurative sacrificial lamb that couldn’t really fight back and who looked different from most other Americans.
Too many people will always find an excuse to despise and abuse those who are superficially different.
