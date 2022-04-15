Gainesville needs another local north/south road solution. I am not writing about a Bi-County Parkway. Nobody I know from the Potomac District to the Gainesville District wants a Bi-County Parkway, including the entire Prince William Board of County Supervisors, who just unanimously removed it from the county’s comprehensive plan.
However, in terms of another needed local north/south road solution in the Gainesville area: Pageland Lane is the best place for this solution, according to a recent traffic study conducted by consultant Grove Slade for the PW Digital Gateway proposal and as identified by the county’s transportation department on the county’s draft 2040 mobility plan. This is true whether the supervisors approve the PW Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment or not.
I would imagine even the Manassas Battlefield would like a Pageland widening in order to divert traffic around the park since they once favored a Bi-County Parkway for this same reason. I know, as a resident of the area proposed for the PW Digital Gateway data center corridor, it is just a matter of time before a Pageland Lane widening becomes a reality.
If the PW Digital Gateway is approved, Pageland Lane area residents will be able to sell their land and get out before Pageland Lane is widened; and some or all of the improvements will likely be paid for by the data center industry. However, if the PW Digital Gateway is not approved, the taxpayers will be sure to pay for all of the widening of Pageland Lane.
In addition, the people living on Pageland Lane will have the character of their land further destroyed (transmission lines were the first destruction). A Pageland Lane widening would require condemnation by eminent domain for pennies on the dollar. Other people would likely choose the undesirable option of a conservation easement. A PW Digital Gateway would prevent this from happening and provides a win-win solution.
The 2,133 acres included in the PW Digital Gateway application represent less than 1% of all the land in Prince William County. Yet, if approved, the project is estimated to generate $4.2 billion dollars of much-needed commercial tax revenue in the first 20 years alone, according to an assessment by the Prince William County Finance Department. A PW Digital Gateway would be a big win for everyone in the county.
Mike Grossman
Gainesville
(1) comment
PW Digital Gateway supporters like to distance themselves from discussions about the Bi-County Parkway because of its widespread unpopularity. So it is ironic that only a few months ago they were citing it as a reason for their approving their proposal. On page two of the Pageland North CPA application package dated November 2, 2021, it states:
• “The extension of NorthStar Boulevard from Loudoun County down Sanders Lane and Pageland Lane to connect with I-66 is an integral component of the overall Northern Virginia North-South Corridor, designated by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) as a Corridor of Statewide Significance (CoSS).”
• “Given its stated importance to regional connectivity and sustaining economic development, the North-South CoSS receives a high priority rating from VDOT, NVTA, and Loudoun County.”
• “Although the Bi-County Parkway is not on Prince William County's Comprehensive Plan, the North-South CoSS remains on the Statewide plan and is a priority for the CTB.”
Here you see the applicants trying to have it both ways. First, they’ll tell the County their proposal should be approved because development is inevitable. Then they’ll tell a skeptical public not to worry because the development they are initiating will have a minimal impact. Their self-fulfilling prophecy will be your nightmare.
If whatever they’re calling the Bi-County Parkway these days is considered a priority now, what do you think adding a 2,133-acre industrial corridor along its proposed path will do to its prospects? Look past all the sleight of hand and double-talk. If the Prince Willian Digital Gateway is approved, there WILL be a Bi-County Parkway. Even the proposal’s supporters tacitly acknowledge that.
