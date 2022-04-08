The proposed “PW Digital Gateway” has the opportunity to transform Prince William County into the digital backbone for America's technology infrastructure that will help power our future economy. From telecommuting to financial transactions, self-driving cars, and everything in between, it’s clear that our “on-demand” modern world is rapidly accelerating the need for cloud infrastructure growth.
Approving the Prince William Digital Gateway will enable the United States to continue to lead the world on the digital playing field while securing Prince William County’s financial future.
With over $25 billion in capital investment and more than $400 million in annual tax revenue, this project will bring high-paying jobs both in construction and permanent work to our area.
Many have claimed that this project has “national implications” and they are absolutely right. The data processing capacity eventually being produced from the Pageland Lane corridor will help ensure the stability of our digital infrastructure to support government, consumer and commercial needs.
The modern-day data center industry has made tremendous improvements through the use of technology and new construction techniques to become environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing. The data centers of today are no longer the eyesores they once were. When properly buffered and designed, data centers make great additions to the community.
The PW Digital Gateway is a game-changing moment for Prince William County that puts us firmly on the national map as a technology leader.
Asim Safdar
Gainesville
(Editor's note: the writer owns property within the 2,133-acre area under study for a new data center corridor, according to Prince William County records.)
Here’s a few things to consider about this letter.
1) If the author is so committed to ensuring our technological future, let him remain in his house while they erect “America’s Digital Backbone” next to it. Oh wait, then he won’t be able to sell out, cash in and admire it from a distance like all of his neighbors.
2) According to the Prince William Department of Finance, the $400 million in annual tax revenue won’t be achieved FOR TWENTY YEARS. And that’s if data centers aren’t obsolete and the building is even still standing by then.
3) If “When properly buffered and designed, data centers make great additions to the community” why does NO ONE, including the author, want to live near one? But he’s convinced it’s good enough for the rest of us.
4) Try to find anyone advocating for the Prince William Digital Gateway who doesn’t stand to profit from it personally. You might be able to fill a small teacup.
