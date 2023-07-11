During the June 27 Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Jeanine Lawson presented a resolution to be considered on July 11 that seeks a moratorium on scheduling public hearings on land-use cases (facing opposition) until the new board takes office in January 2024.
Lawson justified this proposal by claiming it is “customary” to avoid hearing land use cases during a “lame duck” board period. This is not true.
Supervisor Lawson’s own action during a 2019 lame duck session contradicts her justification. In December 2019, less than one month before the current Democratic majority board took office, Supervisor Lawson raised no such objection to hearing the Gainesville Crossing Data Center rezoning and voted in favor of approving the construction of the Gainesville Crossing data center complex.
This approval located a 3 million square foot data center campus across Pageland Lane from the Manassas National Battlefield Park headquarters and across U.S. 29 from Conway Robinson Memorial State Forest. This rezoning was one of the first outside of the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District.
During the planning commission public hearing in November 2019, objections were raised by Clark Chenny; (now-Supervisor) Bob Weir, (R-Gainesville); the Coalition to Protect Prince William County; and other concerned residents.
The unexplainable inconsistency between Supervisor Lawson’s resolution and her past action is blatant hypocrisy and undermines the important principles in government of truthfulness and fairness. We’ve seen this before from Republican politicians. President Obama was denied a Supreme Court appointment for eight months prior to leaving office, yet President Trump was supported in his last appointment, which occurred only three months prior to leaving office. This type of political gamesmanship compromises the integrity of decision-making processes and erodes trust in government.
It is important that elected representatives be accountable, consistent, transparent and fair in decision-making. We must call them out when they are not. This requires monitoring the actions and statements of our representatives and ensuring they prioritize the best interests of all the people they seek to serve – not just one group.
Mary Ann Ghadban
Landowner in Prince William Digital Gateway planning area
Gainesville
