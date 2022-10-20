Our national economy has been in a deep decline over the last year or so, and our national leaders have taken a generally anti-business attitude, imposing more regulations and higher taxes, making it harder for businesses to survive.
Let’s not keep our economy depressed in Prince William County by needlessly delaying great ideas like the Prince William Digital Gateway.
Prince William County needs stronger businesses and a stronger economy; Virginia needs stronger businesses and a stronger economy; and America needs stronger businesses and a stronger economy.
By voting to approve the Prince William Digital Gateway, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors can start the ball rolling to help all three -- our county, our commonwealth and our nation. I urge them to get it done soon.
Craig Whitmore
Woodbridge
he PW Digital Gateway -- unlike data center projects in the Overlay -- will require enormous outlays of infrastructure expense by Prince William County. The. jolly predictions on the brochures and website are worthless because they only consider revenue and not costs. Imagine a business that only considered how much money it brings in without considering the expenses of doing business!
In addition, advocates are not considering the environmental toll and the increase in climate warming factors and how expensive that will be to fix. They are not considering lowered tax revenue from Gainesville as property values decrease due to the reputation of being a data center alley.
They are not considering the citizens having to pay for electrical grid infrastructure with a need for more natural gas and nuclear power plants. They are not considering dangerous watershed impact. What is more costly than a community whose drinking water becomes worse? They are not considering loss of tourism dollars as the area becomes known for construction traffic congestion and a view of ugly data centers. They are not considering the loss of reputation of PWC it becomes known for ugly data center monoliths that may emit 24/7 buzzing noise.
