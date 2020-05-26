The State Corporation Commission review process for the pipeline and its Header Improvement Project has not been fair or accessible.
Neither the Virginia government nor Virginia Natural Gas have done any public outreach about the plans or project route. The SCC’s hearing was not postponed after COVID hit and shut down state offices, and the public comment period is only being extended by three days.
The May 12 virtual public hearing relied on people to phone in and give their testimony. I called in four times, was put on hold each time, and was then told after 15 minutes my call had expired.
After two hours of this, I was able to deliver my testimony and describe my experience with the hearing being poorly planned and inaccessible, which everyone else who testified echoed. This unpreparedness on the part of the SCC comes after their refusal to postpone the public hearing due to COVID, and seriously impacts how much input the public can have.
The SCC’s role is to issue approvals only for necessary projects that benefit Virginians. The Virginia Natural Gas Header Improvement Project (that includes the planned pipeline construction under the Nokesville police academy training center) is not necessary to meet Virginia’s energy demand. Even pre-COVID, PJM has shown Virginia’s energy load growth to be nearly flat. New gas infrastructure is not needed to meet our state’s energy demands. Since the project and service requests to the SCC are unjustified, the SCC must reject the Header Improvement Project.
Susan Bonney
McLean
