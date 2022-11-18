Public employees who get paid the least and work the hardest, like educators, police and firefighters, have suffered greatly from being ignored for decades.
We don't have a voice regarding our own profession with the ability to negotiate compensation, benefits and work environment.
Collective bargaining allows for a more productive path for workers to have a voice in our career rather than having employees advocate after decisions are made by the board of supervisors and school board regarding our career.
Katie Jefferson
Prince William County Schools teacher
