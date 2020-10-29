Regional developer Classic Concept Builders will once again attempt to infringe upon the rural crescent with a yet-again modified proposal.
They keep changing the size of the adjacent “park,” the number of homes and the access points. However, they keep coming back to the table with higher density – triple the housing that is allowed within the rural crescent -- and with sewer, which is also not allowed and may not even work as planned.
We're being asked to simply "trust us" on these issues: that builders won't use this exception to justify more sewer and higher density housing within the rural crescent; that the future homeowners’ association, state transportation officials and an unnamed mystery property conservator won't restrict access to the proposed park to county residents; that the proposed alternative sewer extension, with 102 additional homes using the same 4-inch pipe, will work even though engineering and studies have not been conducted on this unique combination of both a large and hilly site.
Also unclear is whether the proposed bridge construction, roads and triple-density housing construction within this environmentally sensitive area will have a negative effect on regional water quality, water quantity entering the Occoquan Reservoir and surrounding wells, potentially negatively affecting the entire county, going forward.
Whether the proposal won't have any negative affect on our schools, taxes, roads or traffic patterns is yet another unanswered question.
Gary O’Brien
Manassas
