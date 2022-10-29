I live in a bedroom community called Prince William County. Don’t get me wrong; it is a great place to live, but for highly technical engineers, it is a desert.
In the 12 years I have lived here, I have worked in Arlington, Fairfax and Stafford counties. I commute one to one and a half hours each way to and from work. Because of this commute, when I shop, I do so outside Prince William, on my way to and from work.
I have never seen a job posting in Prince William that requires my level of technical skill. The Prince William Digital Gateway is a good starting point to change this.
In all honesty, I would hate to work in a data center. But the companies that will spring up around the proposed data centers are going to offer some really interesting positions. Companies that need 5,000 to 20,000 central processing units – the brains that run computers -- to run advanced research using artificial intelligence, or machine learning, in areas such as augmented reality, movie processing, or research into medical cures -- these companies would be a challenge and a lot of fun to work for.
It would be nice to be able to work where I live.
Stephen Potell
Manassas
