Prince William County is behind the curve on creating much needed new jobs in our area. In addition, the county has been behind the eight ball in assuring a healthy mix of business properties to residential properties.
The generally accepted healthy ratio for municipalities and counties is 70% residential to 30% business/commercial. Prince William falls woefully short and has done so for decades with a mix that hovers around 85% to 15%. The introduction of Innovation Park was to be the start in correcting this, but the board has never diligently followed through with attracting the businesses necessary to achieve that healthy goal.
Businesses only use in services about 17% of the revenue they pay the county, leaving 83% for the general coffers. Not having a healthy base of business properties puts an undue burden on residential taxpayers, which in turn adversely impacts property values.
There are a number of potential solutions, but an easy one that is before the board is the comprehensive plan change that would make the Prince William Digital Gateway possible.
The Prince William Digital Gateway seems like a big plus for our county, and hopefully it will be approved as soon as possible.
Thomas Whitmore
Manassas
