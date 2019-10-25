Maggie Hansford is the leader Brentsville needs on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
From her relentless advocacy for properly funding our schools to invest in the future of Prince William, to her commitment to improving the quality of life for residents by decreasing commute times, bringing jobs closer to home and protecting the rural crescent, Maggie has demonstrated she understands the issues that matter most to residents and will fight hard for her community.
I am proud to endorse Maggie Hansford for Brentsville District supervisor.
Supervisor Frank Principi
Woodbridge
