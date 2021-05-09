LETTER: Prince William’s school nutrition director is a ‘school lunch hero’

School Lunch Hero Day is Friday, May 7, an opportunity to celebrate the school nutrition professionals who help connect students with healthy meals throughout the year.
When schools pivoted to virtual learning last year, school nutrition heroes in Prince William County mobilized under the leadership of Adam Russo, director of school food and nutrition services, to feed students in new and innovative ways. Russo—who recently earned the 2021 Foodservice Achievement Management Excellence Silver Leadership Award and was named the 2019 Foodservice Operation of the Year by FoodService Director magazine — led his team with passion and creativity, reimagining school nutrition and eliminating access barriers.
A year later, Russo and his team continue to serve thousands of meals every day to students, no matter where they are learning. The team’s selflessness and commitment to service has made a significant impact on the surrounding community.
The pandemic has put families at an even greater risk of hunger, making school meal programs more critical than ever. As Superintendent Dr. Steven Walts retires and Dr. LaTanya McDade steps into her role as the new superintendent of Prince William County schools later this year, she inherits an incredibly strong school meals program the county should be proud of.
We are excited to witness all the ways the program will continue to grow under Dr. McDade’s direction, and are thankful for all the school lunch heroes who work on behalf of students every day.
Sarah Steely, associated director, No Kid Hungry Virginia
Richmond
