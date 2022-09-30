The Prince William Digital Gateway has received a lot of coverage in the Prince William Times (and elsewhere) and has sparked a debate as to where Prince William County is heading in the future.
Are we a growing prosperous county, or not? Can we grow while respecting the environment, or not? Can we make Prince William County a high-tech magnet for our future, or not?
The Prince William Digital Gateway can provide positive answers to each of those questions.
It can provide economic growth while also taking the appropriate environmental protections.
It can help our county become a high-tech future with more jobs and a stronger economy.
Those are potential benefits that the Prince William Digital Gateway can bring and that I hope the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will support.
Bertha Marina
Woodbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.