So many people live in Prince William County and work somewhere else. Wouldn’t it be nice if there were more jobs inside Prince William County for people to choose from?
The proposed Prince William Digital Gateway is an avenue to provide high-quality, high-tech jobs in Prince William County as well as more tax revenue for the county.
Many people like me, who work in the tech industry and travel outside the county to work every day, end up spending money in the areas where we work--Tthings like lunch, gas, shopping, etc. Let’s do something to bring that money back to Prince William.
One of those somethings is the Prince William Digital Gateway.
James Grant
Gainesville
