Updated: August 22, 2023 @ 3:22 pm
Prince William County has a huge stretch of high-voltage power lines cutting through the county along with fiber optic cables.
With a comprehensive plan amendment change, Prince William County can take advantage of both resources to create a high-tech corridor to produce needed economic growth.
The Prince William Digital Gateway can do just that, providing a gusher of tax revenue for the county by using these preexisting lines.
This is the type of application the Supervisors should welcome, and the community should get behind.
Lori Pollacci
Manassas
Couldn't agree more... that said I have no idea how this commonsense letter ever got published at the echo chamber that is the PW Times.
Tax revenues from a source other than the backs of Prince William County home / landowners and that isn't driven by continually building even more homes which of course just brings more people, traffic, etc... is a good thing for PWC in the long run. The PWDG specifically makes even more sense because power infrastructure and fiber are already in place along Pageland Lane. And if you've ever driven along Pageland Lane you will know the PWDG won't be built near any schools, churches, daycares because there are none and it will be significantly set back and buffered from the very few homes that would be in remote proximity to the project. It's actually the perfect place to derive new county tax revenues from.
