LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Prince William County has a huge stretch of high-voltage power lines cutting through the county along with fiber optic cables.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jprinva
Jprinva

Couldn't agree more... that said I have no idea how this commonsense letter ever got published at the echo chamber that is the PW Times.

Tax revenues from a source other than the backs of Prince William County home / landowners and that isn't driven by continually building even more homes which of course just brings more people, traffic, etc... is a good thing for PWC in the long run. The PWDG specifically makes even more sense because power infrastructure and fiber are already in place along Pageland Lane. And if you've ever driven along Pageland Lane you will know the PWDG won't be built near any schools, churches, daycares because there are none and it will be significantly set back and buffered from the very few homes that would be in remote proximity to the project. It's actually the perfect place to derive new county tax revenues from.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.