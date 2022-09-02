Prince William County has a huge stretch of high voltage power lines cutting through the county along with fiber optic cables.
With a comprehensive plan amendment change, Prince William County can take advantage of both resources to create a high-tech corridor to produce needed economic growth.
The Prince William Digital Gateway can do just that, providing a gusher of tax revenue for the county by using these preexisting lines.
This is the type of application the supervisors should welcome, and the community should get behind.
Lori Pollacci
Manassas
