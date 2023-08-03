On March 10, 2022, I wrote an opinion piece warning of the dangerous influence of special interests in our political processes. It has only gotten worse since.
The Prince William Digital Gateway was advanced by county supervisors who ignored 14 hours of public outcry. Then the people took to the polls to express their will in more tangible terms. So what? The words and actions of our supervisors since confirm that they are completely indifferent to our voices. Why?
Big tech companies are the robber barons of the 21st century with the resources to intoxicate and corrupt local officials to the point that they can virtually impose their will on the citizenry. You are seeing this play out in real time.
In Warrenton, a former town manager had an inside role in paving the path for an Amazon data center the town vehemently opposed. When she suddenly resigned, citing family reasons, her new family turned out to be Amazon.
It is not beyond imagination that similar “golden parachutes” might be floated to government officials as insurance against potential consequences of defying the public will.
Citizens are objecting now, but their growing cynicism toward local government may eventually cause them to give up. Nobody relishes spitting into the wind.
The end result will be a complete loss of sovereignty. Unless voters push back now, and hard, they will lose the ability to have any influence over their government.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
