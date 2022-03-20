The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has received letters from federal and local agencies, including the county’s watershed management department, the Virginia Department of Forestry, the Sierra Club, etc. All have weighed in saying that building a 2,100-acre data center complex along Pageland Lane that’s twice the size of Reagan National Airport, is a HUGE threat to our watershed. This is a big problem for the 2 million residents from Gainesville to Western Fairfax County who get their drinking water from the Occoquan Reservoir.
How does this happen? Rainwater is absorbed by rural land like a filtering sponge. The soil filters it, and it flows into the Bull Run streams and then eventually into the Occoquan Reservoir. When the soil is paved over during construction, pollutants and chemicals are carried into the streams without any filtering process and finally to the Occoquan Reservoir.
I agree with the concerns of Fairfax County Department of Planning and Development officials who urged the Prince William supervisors to consider the negative impact on the drinking water for BOTH counties! Thousands of petition signatures all indicate that residents from over Prince William County agree with those concerns.
Ravaging the land and laying cement will definitely affect the health of people from Gainesville to Fairfax. We need to be good neighbors and put the data centers where they will not affect the watershed.
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
