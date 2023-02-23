Probably everyone by now has seen the coverage of the train derailment in eastern Ohio: high clouds of smoke, fire, jumbled cars laying on their sides.
Probably everyone has heard about some of the impacts of this rail accident: dead animals, toxins in the air, toxins in the water. A few questions:
Do we know the full impact of this derailment yet, including the impacts on the health of local residents? No, but we know it will be serious.
How thorough has communication been to residents? Very poor.
Were there warnings that this could happen? Of course.
What were some of the warning signs? 1. Serious train derailments in the past. 2. Warnings from railroad workers. 3. Lower standards put into place to save cost. The Obama Administration understood the risks and adopted new rail safety standards, but the powerful railroad industry had these standards killed.
What is the connection with Prince William County government? Another possible train wreck?
Our county government is being turned over to developers, who are destroying beautiful Prince William County.
Do we know the full impact of this train wreck? Not yet but look at the evidence: loss of quality of life, noise, environmental threats, traffic threats, threats to historic resources, etc.
How thorough has the communication been with residents? Very poor. Developers work secretly behind the scenes, using their pots of gold to persuade government officials. Residents scramble to get answers, but information is hidden from them through non-disclosure agreements and secret meetings.
Are there warnings? 1. Important staff members resigning. 2. Poor county leadership. When you push projects that are NOT good for the county, staff members feel the pressure and feel trapped. 3. Developers run the show: The huge campaign contributions, the pressure from the developers, all the secrecy. 4. The massive amount of work for the county planning office and the lack of manpower and expertise to tackle it. 5. Lots of residents speaking at supervisors’ meetings. If there are many, many residents speaking against projects, it is a sign that the county is going in the wrong direction. 6. Electrical brownouts in Loudoun. 7. The physical evidence: clear-cutting trees, massive data center buildings and the push for more of the same destruction.
Just like the residents in Ohio, we in Prince William County do not yet understand all the impacts of this “train wreck.” How could we? No studies. No answers.
Residents are pleading: Stop the land-use application approvals until we get answers.
Roger Yackel
Gainesville
