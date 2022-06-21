Prince William County officials have posted a targeted industry land needs analysis from consultant Camoin Associates on its webpage about the proposed “Prince William Digital Gateway” project.
The county hopelessly prejudiced this report with its own pre-conceived and disproven premises. The scope of work provided to the prospective contractor stated: “The Department of Economic Development calculates that as of July 30, 2021, there were approximately 90 to 830 acres of market viable land remain[ing] in the [Data Center Overlay Zone] that can be developed for data centers.”
I wonder if whoever was soliciting this “study” thought they were playing Jeopardy when they gave the contractor their desired answer before asking the question. The resulting report contains tainted information, procured at taxpayer expense and presented to the public as independent analysis designed to bolster bankrupt arguments for unnecessary development.
How can the county claim to be objectively studying this issue when its biases are clearly apparent, and public input is treated as an annoyance to be suffered through? There has been no feedback provided from community engagement meetings, and future project milestones are undermined by the promotion of this sham report.
The county’s department of economic development, which requested the Camoin report, has advocated for this project from the outset, and its obvious “finger on the scale” should disqualify it as a source of trustworthy information.
How many more curveballs like this must our citizens fight off? The deception is failing. Try truth for a change.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.