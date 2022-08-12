After searching most of Northern Virginia for a massive wooden double pedestal office desk, we found just what we were looking for at Habitat for Humanity’s Prince William County ReStore on Hastings Drive in Manassas.
For months, we’d been shopping online and in used furniture stores. Prices for the size and style we sought ranged upwards of $1,000, more than a bit above what we wanted to spend. At this ReStore, we found a beautiful desk in superb condition with an inlaid wooden top and double file drawers. It’s just what we wanted.
What floored us was the price: $95! I had to look twice to believe the sticker.
And when we asked if they could hold it for a while so we could make sure it would fit where we wanted it and so we could arrange to move it, manager Toby Mallow and assistant manager Vince Garza talked for a minute and agreed OK!
We were simply astounded at how Toby and Vince bent over backwards to help us. They personify Habitat for Humanity’s values. We were also amazed at the range of merchandise at this ReStore, not just furniture but building materials and supplies too. ReStore seems to be one of those places where, if they don’t have it, you probably don’t really need it.
When our time comes, you can bet we’re donating furniture that family doesn’t want to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
John E. Ross
Middleburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.