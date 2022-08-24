An article in the Aug. 2 of this publication stated: “Additional high-voltage transmission lines will be needed to meet the needs of new data centers proposed as part of the PW Digital Gateway.” A Dominion Energy spokesperson said: “In terms of Digital Gateway, we do expect new substations and transmission lines would be needed, but it’s too early to know the size, location or timing.”
We will absolutely need new transmission lines and substations for the data center developments at Va. 55 and Catharpin Road. These three projects are in close proximity to schools and dense residential communities and the upheaval necessary to plug them in will cause intense public blowback. People will want to know whose bright idea it was to degrade their quality of life while billing them to subsidize multi-billion-dollar corporations.
How does your Prince William County government view such challenges to the viability of its runaway data center development plans? About like an ostrich would. Not only is there no intent to address these concerns, there is not even any indication that intelligent questions are being considered.
I guess we can all just figure it out later when your view scape looks like a science-fiction movie, and your electric bill looks like your car payment.
Knowing what you’re getting yourself into can make the difference between a windfall and a pratfall. It doesn’t seem like some of your supervisors want to know. Tell them that YOU want to know before we all wind up suffering for their indifference.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
