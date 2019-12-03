I am writing in response to the article titled “Fauquier supervisors call to halt gas pipeline expansion across Fauquier, Prince William” posted in the Prince William Times on Nov. 20.
I agree with the board of supervisors due to the fact of how much pollution gas pipelines cause, including the methane that gets into the water sources above the pipelines. These pipelines have been known to add methane gas into other underground water sources across the country, causing the water to be flammable.
Another side effect of the pipelines is the climate lag it creates. The effects of carbon dioxide, methane, and other gases polluting the air will last for at least 40 years. I know that it is hard to find a solution that will reverse or stop global warming, but I believe that taking the time to really think about the effects that things such as fracking and gas pipeline additions have on the Earth is responsible.
Although we are one small area compared to the rest of the world, I believe that our example could make an impact.
Isaac Mardo
Gainesville
What is climate lag??? , Build the pipe!!!!
