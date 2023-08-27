At 20 years old, I was balancing a full schedule of college classes and work. You can imagine my surprise when I was admitted to the ICU after experiencing heart failure – all this after some fatigue and left arm pain that I dismissed.
Thankfully, my care team helped me access a trial for a new, experimental drug, and I had great results. I lived life – meeting my husband, getting married and welcoming our miracle baby.
Unfortunately, I started to experience an irregular heartbeat, a severely leaky mitral valve and other complications years later. These symptoms made it difficult to perform daily tasks. My only option was a life-saving heart transplant, and I was blessed to receive one five years ago.
With a second chance, I’m grateful to use this opportunity to serve others going through a similar situation. In Virginia, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death. When experiencing cardiovascular disease, or really any chronic disease, you are your best advocate, and your care team will be key to helping you navigate the many insurance barriers you will meet during your healthcare journey.
Today, pharmacy benefit managers (PBM) are interfering in the doctor-patient relationship, determining what kind of medication a patient can access, how much they will pay for it and where they can get it. We need our policymakers to pass meaningful PBM reforms to restore the doctor-patient relationship.
We need timely, innovative and affordable access to treatments – and our policymakers can make that happen.
Monique Acosta
Woodbridge
