LETTER: Police should focus on enforcing the laws

This is being written in response to the "Report on Racial Disparities in Police Use of Force,” published July 28.
We cannot believe local law enforcement in our county and country who believe they are being "too tough" on criminals!! (If that is so, then why do we make laws?)
Most residents say, "Enforce the laws." We are sick and tired of being afraid to go to the mall or walk down the street without being mugged (or worse)!
We are getting older and now my wife won't go to the mall without her mace; that should not be necessary.
Cletis and Vicki Neal
Gainesville
