Pay for Prince William County law enforcement officers has lagged behind for years. The Prince William County Police Association has repeatedly tried to get the county to address this. Prince William County officers have not received a cost-of-living adjustment in five years, and our raises have not come close to keeping up with inflation. This situation only worsened during the COVID-19 lockdowns when the county froze pay.
Starting pay for officers here is one of the lowest in the region. Morale is at an all-time low. Retention and recruitment difficulties have created a staffing crisis. The department has now announced a mandatory overtime policy. Officers are burned out, overworked and underpaid – and faced with dangerous situations like responding to high-priority calls with backup 30 minutes away.
Our neighbors are responding with raises and other incentives – and true collective bargaining. This is only leaving us further behind. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors says it wants to implement collective bargaining. But even after being instructed by the supervisors to involve labor, the labor organizations have not been included in the process. The result is a draft ordinance that amounts to nothing more than the meet-and-confer process that has failed us for the last 14 years.
The only way to fix the crisis that faces law enforcement in this county is for the county to fulfill its promise to give us meaningful collective bargaining and a true seat at the table.
Katherine Zaimis
president, Prince William County Police Association
(1) comment
Have the deputies start doing road patrol and poof OT is gone.
