LETTER: Pledge to protect Thoroughfare must be put into action

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors publicly made a bipartisan decision Tuesday, May 5 to take the immediate steps necessary to address the magnitude of what has happened here in Thoroughfare; to take immediate steps to make this community and the families here whole again after the desecration of the Scott cemetery; and to address the threats to other cemeteries as well as the town of Thoroughfare itself.
For the first time since this began, the remaining voices of the board joined the voices of Supervisors Jeanine Lawson and Pete Candland to put Thoroughfare as a priority in getting answers and solutions for what has happened here.
For the first time last night, the Thoroughfare community and families received an apology, from some on the board for the hurt and devastation heaped upon them by the negligence involved in the cemetery desecration, threats to other cemeteries and to this historic community.
Now, our hope is that this collective voicing of support last night from the county board of supervisors, which is now on record, will be put into action immediately. That we will see accountability and action to restore and protect this historic community of family.
I would like to thank the surrounding communities for their support and encouragement during this challenging and heart breaking time. It does not go unnoticed and it is greatly appreciated.
Frank Washington
Coalition to Save Historic Thoroughfare
