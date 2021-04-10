You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Please protect the rural crescent

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Please let your readers know that the county is considering rezoning portions of Prince William County’s agricultural and residential areas to allow for construction of data centers within the rural crescent. Ask those who care to preserve our heritage and the beauty of this region by signing the petition against the data centers at protectpwc.org

I purchased land in Prince William County in 2003 with the hope that my family would have the peace and enjoyment a rural environment offers. During my time here, I paid my taxes and followed the laws and regulations. I participated in river cleanups, supported Friends of Prince William, donated to the scouts and park services, and adopted a scenic byway to help reduce the litter on our roads. I installed my own well, use my own septic and maintain my own road. Yet, taxes continue to increase, and now the county is considering allowing more sprawl to mow down the forests and add to the carbon and pollution footprint of our region.

As a citizen, a retired military member, a taxpayer, and a parent, I urge you to not allow data centers and industrial developments to destroy what we have all invested in for so long. 

We love this area. That is why we invested here and pay taxes here. 

Do not allow our elected officials’ votes to eat away at the environment and make false our namesake. We live in and love the rural crescent. Please sign the petition to prevent the destruction of what we hold so dear.

David Renberg

Haymarket

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters