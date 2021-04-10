LETTER: Please protect the rural crescent

Please let your readers know that the county is considering rezoning portions of Prince William County’s agricultural and residential areas to allow for construction of data centers within the rural crescent. Ask those who care to preserve our heritage and the beauty of this region by signing the petition against the data centers at protectpwc.org.
I purchased land in Prince William County in 2003 with the hope that my family would have the peace and enjoyment a rural environment offers. During my time here, I paid my taxes and followed the laws and regulations. I participated in river cleanups, supported Friends of Prince William, donated to the scouts and park services, and adopted a scenic byway to help reduce the litter on our roads. I installed my own well, use my own septic and maintain my own road. Yet, taxes continue to increase, and now the county is considering allowing more sprawl to mow down the forests and add to the carbon and pollution footprint of our region.
As a citizen, a retired military member, a taxpayer, and a parent, I urge you to not allow data centers and industrial developments to destroy what we have all invested in for so long.
We love this area. That is why we invested here and pay taxes here.
Do not allow our elected officials’ votes to eat away at the environment and make false our namesake. We live in and love the rural crescent. Please sign the petition to prevent the destruction of what we hold so dear.
David Renberg
Haymarket
