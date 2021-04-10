LETTER: Plastic bag tax is a way to make polluters pay

I found your article on the potential plastic bag tax interesting. I note that there are two separate issues here. The first is how to reduce plastic bag pollution. Definitely, a 5-cent tax per plastic bag would encourage many shoppers to bring their own bags to their shopping destinations. What to do with the money is a separate issue, but there is nothing wrong with it helping to fund a sustainability office.
Making polluters pay is an important tool in sustainability. It can also be used to reduce carbon emissions.
Too often, we ask to spend money on preserving our environment. If those who create pollution are required to pay the costs of the pollution, they find a better way. This is called "ending market failure." The climate solution is called "carbon fee and dividend" -- imposing fees on fossil fuels and refunding the money to all citizens.
This simple accountability is not the way to fix every pollution problem. But it is part of the puzzle.
Chris Wiegand
Chester, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.