LETTER: Plastic bag tax is a way to make polluters pay

I found your article on the potential plastic bag tax interesting. I note that there are two separate issues here. The first is how to reduce plastic bag pollution. Definitely, a 5-cent tax per plastic bag would encourage many shoppers to bring their own bags to their shopping destinations. What to do with the money is a separate issue, but there is nothing wrong with it helping to fund a sustainability office. 

Making polluters pay is an important tool in sustainability. It can also be used to reduce carbon emissions. 

Too often, we ask to spend money on preserving our environment. If those who create pollution are required to pay the costs of the pollution, they find a better way. This is called "ending market failure." The climate solution is called "carbon fee and dividend" -- imposing fees on fossil fuels and refunding the money to all citizens. 

This simple accountability is not the way to fix every pollution problem. But it is part of the puzzle.

Chris Wiegand

Chester, Va.

