If you didn’t attend or tune into the Sept. 14 Planning Commission public hearing on the Prince William Digital Gateway, you missed a clarion call for citizen uprising. What you would have seen is corporate wolves masquerading in government sheep’s clothing.
An abysmally weak presentation by the county planning office was so compromised by applicant talking points that you would have never suspected this was a private business proposal receiving government scrutiny. They acknowledged the proposal was a supervisor priority and acted as though the county were the applicant.
Planning office representatives couldn’t answer the most basic questions about the proposal, despite them having been raised multiple times in public forums. Their admission of having no idea about project costs should have stopped the proceedings right there. At one point, they went so far as to falsely claim the Manassas National Battlefield Park actually endorsed the project.
When it came time to vote, you’d have thought none of that had ever taken place. Planning commissioners dutifully aligned with their supervisor sponsors, which resulted in a recommendation for approval. Only the Occoquan planning commissioner, who must have experienced pangs of conscience, abstained.
The above occurred in the context of an ethics investigation launched against acting-Planning Director Rebecca Horner. Her office was also responsible for posting applicant changes rescinding previous proffers only AFTER the public hearing.
We always knew the fix was in, but the sheer scope of county government complicity and collusion is truly shocking. Throw the bums out.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
