Mostly sunny. High around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 9:07 am
"They paved paradise to put up a parking lot.” Data centers and other disruptive development, including the replanning of the rural crescent, upends tranquility, ecology and lives therein.
The wildlife that will be chased out can't speak for itself, and the Prince William Board of County Supervisors seems to ignore its plight as well as the humans that live there, too.
Dan Voss
Nokesville
(0) comments
