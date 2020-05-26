Patients in Northern Virginia can register now for Virginia’s medical cannabis program. We are Dalitso LLC dba Beyond/Hello, the medical cannabis processor that will serve patients across Northern Virginia.
We recently announced the expansion of our operations to five additional patient access points thanks to legislation passed this year that will allow us to do so. It is important for patients to know how to access treatment as we get ready to open our first facility in Prince William and expand in the future.
In order to participate in the program, a patient must schedule an appointment with a registered health care practitioner and be recommended for treatment. Then, the patient will register with the Board of Pharmacy. After registering, the patient will receive their medical cannabis card in the mail. They will take this card to a processing facility like ours to meet with a pharmacist who will counsel them on treatment.
Other legislation passed this year will benefit patients seeking treatment. Practitioners can now facilitate treatment through telemedicine, part-time Virginia residents can become patients and a clarified definition of cannabis oil will improve the way we implement treatment.
As a member of the Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition advocating for patient access to treatment, Dalitso looks forward to serving patients in 2020. More information on registering as a patient or practitioner can be found at www.vmccoalition.org.
Aaron Lopez
Washington, D.C.
