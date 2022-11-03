I am a personal trainer and group fitness instructor with Prince William County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. I work out of the Dale City Rec Center and Chinn Fitness and Aquatic Center. I’ve been in my current position for six years.
I love what I do because I get to work with all kinds of people in our community, from helping young people set the foundation for a healthy life, to working with retirees and seniors to help them achieve their fitness goals. Many corporate gyms can be intimidating and confusing and not family or community oriented. That’s why I chose to work for Prince William County instead of private companies – to provide real value and help underserved populations.
Returning from the pandemic has been slow going, and many citizens still don’t trust coming back to our rec centers. There seems to have been fewer members returning and/or joining our rec centers, and we lost many quality instructors due to being shut down for the pandemic.
To make things worse, the county decided to take away our access to the very facilities where we work. Instead of being able to lead by example in our gyms – working out, training, learning the latest techniques – we are now having to pay to train at them. I know trainers who were injured as a result of not being able to access all the equipment for a long period of time.
Many of us are part-time workers with no benefits. We are not paid very much, so the extra costs really add up. Taking away this benefit amounts to a pay cut. This is not right. It’s time for a change.
We need a voice on the job to lift these concerns and to make sure we retain the best workers possible. We do this work every day. We see what’s working and what isn’t and can recommend important changes that ensure we provide the best services possible.
I encourage the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to pass an ordinance that will allow all county employees to come together in our union, give us the freedom to organize without fear and give us the right to negotiate over wages, benefits and working conditions.
I joined other general Prince William County workers in SEIU Virginia 512 so we can all work together to win a better future for our families and our communities.
Please pass a meaningful collective bargaining ordinance that allows my co-workers and me to bargain over pay, benefits and working conditions so that we can make Prince William a wonderful place for all working families.
Ann Medford
Woodbridge
