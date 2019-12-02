The recent headline, "Lame-duck board names new park for late county clerk who delayed same-sex marriage in Virginia" was a bit harsh.
Michele McQuigg was being remembered for being a county supervisor, member of the Virginia House of Delegates and clerk of the court of Prince William County, totaling 25 years of elected public service.
She was a dedicated, tireless worker for her various constituencies. I commend the majority of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors for honoring one of their own.
Roger W. Snyder
Manassas
