Fasting in Ramadan is one of the five pillars in Islam. This is a month of spiritual and physical cleansing which Muslims go through every year.
However, this year’s Ramadan is unique for all of us. With the ongoing pandemic situation, as a Muslim this Ramadan serves as a special reminder for the need to remember God and to please Him. It also highlights the need for empathy and mutual support that we as humans should extend to each other.
By fasting, we not only feel for those who are less fortunate, but also who are facing challenges due to the pandemic. The lock-down is in a way a reminder that we are social animals and we need each other. If someone is alone, we should be on the lookout for them and be there for them despite being busy in our own lives.
Ramadan is not about luxurious breaking-the-fast parties. It’s about nurturing our souls by sharing our meals with those in need so that no one sleeps on an empty stomach. Humanity First USA’s Fast to Feed drive is one such example.
The pandemic reminds us that our worship and celebration of Eid should be such that it’s uniting us as humans and not dividing us on the lines of class or color. Let’s remember, just like the virus, God does not discriminate, and he dislikes the unjust. Our egos and self pride will not be our savior during the pandemic or in the sight of God.
Shehla Ahmad
Manassas
