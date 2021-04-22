LETTER: Pageland Lane already has high-voltage power lines. Bring the data centers here.

The Coalition to Save Prince William County fought hard and delivered many compelling arguments to keep high-voltage electricity transmission lines out of their Haymarket-area neighborhoods in 2015. The group argued the towers would forever impact the rural atmosphere, ruin the pastoral views of Bull Run Mountain, damage property values and increase the odds for illness.
The coalition, along with other organizations, fought against Dominion Energy and were successful, which is why the “hybrid” plan for the transmission lines, which partially buries them underground, is under construction along Interstate 66 today.
On Pageland Lane in Gainesville, we lost an earlier battle with Dominion Energy. As a result, we now have the blight of transmission lines. The same arguments presented by the coalition apply here but are magnified. In the 2015 battle, the proposal was for just one 230KV line with 100 feet of right of way. But Pageland Lane is stuck with multiple lines: three 500KV, two 230KV and one 110KV. And, Pageland Lane has a 250-foot Dominion right-of-way that runs through the Brawner Farm area of the Manassas Battlefield and 4.5 miles down Pageland Lane through our properties. We wonder if these lines have caused some of our neighbors to fall ill with cancer or are responsible for several stillborn calves and horses.
What the people on Pageland know is that our properties, our lives, and our health have already been compromised. And for what? The Pageland Lane lines provide no power or benefit to PWC; their sole purpose is to feed power to data centers in Loudoun County and others. We get nothing from them, but we are stuck living with them.
Most landowners on Pageland Lane agree that Prince William County’s Data Center Overlay District needs to be expanded down our road. In so doing, the county can gain millions in annual tax revenue to improve our schools, pay for citizens' wish lists and help create more jobs for everyone from the western to eastern ends of the county.
Our neighbors are senior citizens, retired social workers, teachers, nurses, farmers and laborers. We want to thank the coalition for the information they presented about the negative impacts of transmission lines. We believe that Pageland Lane is not rural anymore and is the right location for a "PWC Digital Gateway" to transform our county into one of opportunity for all.
Mary Ann Ghadban
Gainesville
