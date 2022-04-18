I distinctly remember the notable impact my first-grade teacher at Dale City Elementary, Mrs. Sorrell, had on me, a 6-year-old who didn’t yet know how to read, not having attended kindergarten. She opened up the world of reading in a light-bulb moment I still vividly remember.
Now, as a mother, I have had two students in Prince William County Schools. From my own experience as a student, as a school parent and as a friend of many educators in this and surrounding counties, I have watched teachers go above and beyond. Our community and others benefit from the graduates these teachers send out. In the past two years, the bulk of work to prepare for our world’s future has fallen on the shoulders of teachers, as they pivoted without warning and learned new ways of educating students.
While the cards, flowers and words of thanks during upcoming Teacher Appreciation Week are nice, they are mere lip service if not backed up with action that shows appreciation. As a parent, I fully support collective bargaining for our teachers and school staff. If we truly support the dignity and work of teachers, and truly value our children’s education, we will give teachers the platform to advocate for themselves and to negotiate fair pay and benefits – just as we do in our own professions.
Whether through third-party verification of signature cards or introducing and passing it outright, pass collective bargaining for teachers now. This is not about any individual or group – but the future of the profession and of our communities.
Catherina Hurlburt
Gainesville
